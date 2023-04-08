Karua Goes After President Ruto Over Launching Same Project Twice

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has slammed President William Ruto for relaunching the construction of the 55-kilometer road in Nyandarua County.

Karua in a Tweet on Saturday April 8, wondered why President Ruto relaunched the project yet it has not yet been finished.

“Nothing can excuse the deceptive launching of an already launched project. If at all it was in good faith , the second launch should have acknowledged first upfront, not wait to give lame excuses after being outed! The truth will always out,” said Karua.

President Ruto on Friday defended relaunching the road noting that it was deliberately denied funding during the previous regime.

“Regarding the second launch of the construction of the 55-Kilometre Captain-Ndemi/Wanjohi-Kwa Matu-Geta-Kahuruko-Ndunyu Njeru Road. During the ‘Handshake’ (2018-2022), many projects he launched were deliberately denied funding even though they were in the government’s programme. This was to frustrate the then Deputy President and his bid for the presidency,” the statement read in part.

He went on to say that all stalled projects would be revived before the government starts new ones.

“Today, it’s evident that the architects of these schemes that they thought would frustrate me, ultimately hurt the people, the economy, and Kenya.

“I will clean up the mess and complete all stalled projects before embarking on new ones,” he added.

President Ruto first commissioned the road in 2018 while serving as the deputy president under President Uhuru Kenyatta before launching it on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

He however received a backlash online after Kenyans questioned why he had to relaunch the project.

