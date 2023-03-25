Karua Issues Demands To DCI After Publishing False Protest Pictures

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has demanded an apology from the directorate of criminal investigations (DCI) and the National Police Service(NPS) for using misleading photos.

Karua in a statement on Saturday, March 25, stated that the images used by the DCI were taken from past events in other countries.

Several fact-checks have confirmed that some of the photos circulated by the DCI were published online as early as 2008, with one of them being used by an international media outlet when reporting on protests in Burundi in 2015.

“DCI can no longer be trusted to police or investigate fairly after the deliberately misleading photos debacle exposed by the media. This confirms that the illegitimate regime used sections of the police & thugs to brutalize protesters last Monday and to cause destruction and are planning to do a repeat on Monday 27,”

At the same time, Karua praised police officers’ exercised restraint during the anti-government demonstrations.

“We salute the many police officers who continue to maintain professionalism and to show great restraint while reminding the few bent on breaking the law instead of upholding it that they will be held to account individually,’ Karua stated.

DCI on Friday ordered ‘individuals’ in the captured fake photos to surrender to the nearest police station or DCI offices at Kiambu Road for questioning.

“The Directorate is currently on a manhunt for the suspects whose images appear below as others are being gathered and shall be updated, who will face charges ranging from robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property and assault among other allied offenses,” DCI’s statement read.

It was also claimed that a police officer was attacked by rowdy youth and lost a gun loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

