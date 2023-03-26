Connect with us

News

Karua Tells Off Ruto Over ICC, Warns Him Ahead of Azimio Demos 

By

Published

Martha Karua

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua has urged President William Ruto to be honest on why he was taken to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Speaking on Sunday March 26 during a church service in Embakasi, Nairobi County, Karua told off President Ruto over his claims that he was taken to ICC for standing with Azimio leader Raila Odinga. 

“Many leaders who fought for Baba were not taken to the Hague. You were summoned because of what you did so stop mentioning Raila. Even though I fought for Kibaki I was not taken to the Hague.If I had committed wrongs, I’d have been with him over there” Karua stated. 

The Azimio principal chastised the Kenya Kwanza administration for reportedly using the National Police Service to attack protesters and urged the Head of State to copy some of his colleagues.

“Even if we decide to bring the letter to State House, why are you scared of the people if you claim you were validly elected? 

“Why can’t you borrow a leaf from presidents of civilized nations? I have neither heard Emmanuel Macron nor Cyril Ramaphosa threatening demonstrators, Karua stated. 

She further warned Ruto that he will be taken back to Hague if he dares to hurt innocent Kenyans during demonstrations. 

“If you send others to do that and human rights are violated tomorrow, your name will be mentioned in it. Don’t commit the same mistake twice,” she said.

President Ruto on Saturday in Migori claimed that he was taken to ICC because of his unwavering support for Raila.

“When things became tough and he became the Prime Minister I am the one who was taken to The Hague because of him,” he said.

Also Read: Karua Issues Demands To DCI After Publishing False Protest Pictures

