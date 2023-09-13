Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KCAA Dismisses Reports Of Near Plane Collision Incident At JKIA

By

Published

7180 31mktkpTURBXy80ZDQ0ZjE5YzUwNjdiZGE3MzdlNmM4ZjY0NDlmZjdlYS5wbmeSlQMEAM0Cbs0BXpMFzQSwzQJ2

File image of a Kenya Airways plane

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has downplayed reports that there was a near-disaster incident at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) involving a Kenya Airways flight en route to Nairobi from London and another aircraft.

KCAA in a statement on Wednesday  said the incident involving flight KQA101 was a normal procedure when the runway is not available for landing.

“The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) was alive to the situation involving Kenya Airways 8787 Dreamliner aircraft flight number KQA101 from London Heathrow on 8th September 2023 while approaching to land at JKIA,” said KCAA. 

“The go-around by KQA101 was a normal procedure when the runway in use is not available for landing. At no time was the safety of the KQ aircraft and persons on board in jeopardy.” 

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport SOPs During COVID 19 1694612289

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

The claimed near-disaster was first reported on X, formerly Twitter, by The Conversation journalist Moina Spooner, who was aboard the KQ flight from London.

Spooner explained that the pilot informed passengers on board that the rapid maneuver was necessary due to another airplane on the runway.

“Kenya Airways I am so grateful to your pilot for his quick thinking, for keeping us safe and calm. I hope this situation gets fully investigated and addressed. We can’t wait for a tragedy to happen before there’s action,” Spooner recounted.

“After the plane was high enough and leveled out, the pilot informed us that he had to because there was another plane on the runway. Kenya Airports this could have ended really badly and clearly something went wrong.

Also Read: Six Women Arrested At JKIA Attempting To Smuggle Sh102 Million Into The Country

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020