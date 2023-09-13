KCAA Dismisses Reports Of Near Plane Collision Incident At JKIA

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has downplayed reports that there was a near-disaster incident at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) involving a Kenya Airways flight en route to Nairobi from London and another aircraft.

KCAA in a statement on Wednesday said the incident involving flight KQA101 was a normal procedure when the runway is not available for landing.

“The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) was alive to the situation involving Kenya Airways 8787 Dreamliner aircraft flight number KQA101 from London Heathrow on 8th September 2023 while approaching to land at JKIA,” said KCAA.

“The go-around by KQA101 was a normal procedure when the runway in use is not available for landing. At no time was the safety of the KQ aircraft and persons on board in jeopardy.”

The claimed near-disaster was first reported on X, formerly Twitter, by The Conversation journalist Moina Spooner, who was aboard the KQ flight from London.

Spooner explained that the pilot informed passengers on board that the rapid maneuver was necessary due to another airplane on the runway.

“Kenya Airways I am so grateful to your pilot for his quick thinking, for keeping us safe and calm. I hope this situation gets fully investigated and addressed. We can’t wait for a tragedy to happen before there’s action,” Spooner recounted.

“After the plane was high enough and leveled out, the pilot informed us that he had to because there was another plane on the runway. Kenya Airports this could have ended really badly and clearly something went wrong.

