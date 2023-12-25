KDF officer and 2 others arrested for stealing firearm

A Kenya Defence Forces officer and two civilians are in police custody after they were arrested at Windridge – Chai Estate in Juja on 25 November 2023 for stealing a firearm from a licensed firearm holder in Kirinyaga.

Sergeant William Kabuu Wageni who is attached to KDF Kahawa Garrison, his girlfriend identified as Salome Kimani and 25-year-old Benson Wanjau Wakiai were arrested over the weekend by a joint team from DCI Juja and DCI Headquarters and later escorted to Wang’uru Police Station in Mwea East where the loss of the firearm was reported.

In the incident, the male victim, who was driving his Toyota Prado, had travelled to check on his shamba in the Kianda area of the district and got stuck on a murram road for hours.

Members of the public came to his aid and pushed his car out of a slippery ditch by 8.30pm, after which he returned home.

On arrival, the 56-year-old realised that his Mini CZ loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, which he had secured in his car during the rescue operation, was missing.

He returned to the scene later that night and searched for the firearm until 10pm, but could make little headway in the dark and trampled muddy passageway caused by an incessant downpour.

Efforts to canvass the neighbourhood the next morning proved futile until the ardent hawkshaws stepped in and followed all leads until the gun was recovered in Juja, Kiambu County.

According to DCI, investigations are underway to determine how the six rounds of ammunition missing from the gun were used, as the three suspects are held in custody

