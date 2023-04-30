Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KDF to permanently be stationed in banditry-prone areas

By

Published

unnamed 1
File image of President William Ruto

President William Ruto has announced that the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will be permanently stationed in the banditry-prone North Rift areas.

Ruto made the announcement during a church service at Makutano, stating that the presence of the KDF would ensure stability in the region.

He also announced that the soldiers would take part in community projects and the construction of new schools and the renovation of old ones. Ruto added that KDF camps would be built in all areas to help end the cattle rustling and banditry in the areas.

The deployment of the KDF to six North Rift counties was ordered by Defence CS Aden Duale in February 2023. Interior CS Kindiki Kithure also declared Turkana, Elgeiyo Marakwet, Samburu, Baringo, Pokot and Laikipia as disturbed and dangerous.

When he appeared in the Senate, Kindiki stated that security forces had reclaimed gorges and other caves where bandits had turned them into their homes.

Ruto defended the decision to station the KDF, stating that previous measures had proven unworkable in ending the conflicts in the region. The presence of military camps was the only surest way to stem the perennial conflicts witnessed in the areas, he said.

Ruto added that soldiers would also drill dams and boreholes for irrigation, and the government would acquire graders to open up roads in the areas.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019