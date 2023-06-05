KEMSA Revokes Tenders For Suppliers

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has revoked the list of all its pre-qualified suppliers.

In a statement on Monday, June 5, KEMSA Board Chairperson Irungu Nyakera said that the process would begin afresh to ensure that all KEMSA suppliers provide value for money.

He also noted that the board would review all ongoing contracts to validate that they underwent a fair process.

“I immediately revoke the current list of prequalified suppliers and restart an objective process afresh to ensure only companies that provide value for money are pre-qualified.

“We will review all ongoing contracts that have been procured through single sourcing and monopoly action and are costly to the institution,” the statement read in part.

Nyakera noted that any supplier who will be found not to provide value for money will be forwarded to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for investigations.

“Any contract found not to be providing value for money will be forwarded to the Public Procurement Authority and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for investigations,” he noted.

Nyakera also ordered an audit of all KEMSA workers within two weeks to review and retain all personnel who add value to the Authority. He also halted the hiring of new KEMSA workers.

“We will review the human capital of the organisation within two weeks from today through a staff needs assessment and document validation with a view to retaining qualified staff and employing them in line with departmental needs,” Nyakera stated.

This comes weeks after President William Ruto revoked the entire KEMSA board and terminated the appointment of Health PS Josephine Mburu over irregular procurement process of mosquito nets from the Global Fund.

