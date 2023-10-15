Kenya Airways Clarifies Claims Of Unlicensed Pilot Flying Its Planes For 8 Years 

Kenya Airways (KQ) has rubished social media claims that a pilot flew its planes for eight years without having the requisite license

In a statement on Saturday October 14, the national carrier termed the claims as false and advised the general public to treat the information as fake news.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news story circulating on online blogs and different social media platforms alleging that a Kenyan Pilot flew for Kenya Airways for 8 years without a Pilot’s license. The General Public is advised to treat this as Fake News as no such pilot has ever flown for Kenya Airways,” the statement read in part.

KQ pointed out that all pilots as well as the crew go through very rigorous training, background, and security checks to ensure they are qualified to operate.

“Further due diligence is conducted while vetting applicants including verification of documents from the institution where an applicant attended training,” the national carrier stated.

KQ also said that it operates in a highly regulated environment with regular audits from a number of regulators across its network.

The carrier further noted that all pilot licenses are issued and renewed annually by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The clarifications came after an X user by the name of Fels1 claimed that KQ once had a man impersonating a pilot for years.

“In 2021, a man was caught after flying KQ planes for 8 years without a license and with a fake KCSE cert. Mugo wa Wairímú treated patients without stepping into med school. Today, a guy has been caught after winning 26 cases without ever stepping into law school. Overhaul our system!,” Fels1 said.

