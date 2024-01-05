Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Airways Ranked Among Top On-time Best Performing Airlines Globally

By

Published

Kenya Boeing 787

Kenya Airways has been ranked as Africa’s second most efficient airline in a global on-time performance review of airlines and airports.

The latest On-Time Performance Review report by aviation analytics company Cirium reveals that the airline attained an impressive 71.86% on-time arrival rate out of 41,905 completed flights in 2023.

An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

“The high rankings result from Kenya Airways’ persistent focus and delivery of on-time performance each month of the year, which has been a cornerstone of improving our guest experience strategy. 

“This is a testament to our commitment to improving our on-time performance and our dedication to implementing real improvements on board,” Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kivaluka stated.

kq flight 1180x640

Kenya Airways was overall ranked 10th in the Middle East & Africa region.

According to Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen, the data is collected from over 600 sources, allowing the industry  stakeholders a third-party perspective on their operational performance. 

“The program aims to provide  the airline industry and its stakeholders with a neutral, third-party perspective on operational  performance for individual airlines.”

Cirium’s On-Time Performance program monitors global airline operational performance using information from an extensive array of sources, including airlines, airports, and civil aviation authorities, and offers a neutral, third-party perspective.

The program studies over 30 million flights a year.

Also Read: Kenya Airways Explains Why Its Plane Headed To Dubai Was Forced To Return To JKIA Mid-Air

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020