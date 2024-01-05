Kenya Airways Ranked Among Top On-time Best Performing Airlines Globally

Kenya Airways has been ranked as Africa’s second most efficient airline in a global on-time performance review of airlines and airports.

The latest On-Time Performance Review report by aviation analytics company Cirium reveals that the airline attained an impressive 71.86% on-time arrival rate out of 41,905 completed flights in 2023.

An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival. For an airport, it is defined as departing within 15 minutes of its scheduled departure.

“The high rankings result from Kenya Airways’ persistent focus and delivery of on-time performance each month of the year, which has been a cornerstone of improving our guest experience strategy.

“This is a testament to our commitment to improving our on-time performance and our dedication to implementing real improvements on board,” Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kivaluka stated.

Kenya Airways was overall ranked 10th in the Middle East & Africa region.

According to Cirium CEO Jeremy Bowen, the data is collected from over 600 sources, allowing the industry stakeholders a third-party perspective on their operational performance.

“The program aims to provide the airline industry and its stakeholders with a neutral, third-party perspective on operational performance for individual airlines.”

Cirium’s On-Time Performance program monitors global airline operational performance using information from an extensive array of sources, including airlines, airports, and civil aviation authorities, and offers a neutral, third-party perspective.

The program studies over 30 million flights a year.

