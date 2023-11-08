Kenya Diaspora to President Ruto – You are missing it big time Act , or you’ll lose big time.

KDRTV News Nairobi- Kenya Diaspora to President Ruto – You are missing it big timeAct, or you’ll lose big time.The Kenya Diaspora has continued to condemn what they call uncouth behavior exhibited by the Kenya Revenue Authority staff and Kenya Police unit at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and called on President Ruto to intervene and condemn the actions or lose support from the Diaspora.

Starting from his fellow United Democratic Alliance support base in the UK and the US, the members are concerned by what the travelers are subjected to in the pretext of luggage checks when they arrive at the Airport.

Many tourists have also sent word and complained about the bizarre treatment at the famous airport hub which is preferred by many travelers’ heading to the East and Central African Region.

To add to that Confusion two cabinet secretaries one from Tourism and another one from Transport ministries visited the airport at the same time but were seen holding parallel media briefs a few meters apart from each other.

Many returnees from America have been shocked by what they call new regulations which have not been seen for over 30 years.

The Diaspora even shared their thoughts on twitter, some opted to record the inhumane treatment and others stripped at the airport to show their displeasure with the treatment they received.

A regular traveler from the City of Minneapolis who requested anonymity claimed that even after paying for the required taxes the Kenya Revenue staff still demanded for a bribe from him.

A Kenyan Diaspora living in Georgia Ms. Regina Njogu, condemned the Kenyan government and challenged them to mention one Country that “searches possessions carried by travelers at their airports and value the items just by looking at them and then impose a tax due immediately. In the US they only search for certain Agricultural products and contraband that do not meet requirements to enter the U.S.” she posed.

Travelers to Kenya are really starting to rethink their vacation destination some are opting for Tanzania Rwanda or Uganda soPresident William Ruto must act to avoid loss of Revenue.

They are also condemning the new levies proposed by the government to children born to Kenyan diaspora who are required to pay $10,000 to get citizenship in Kenya.

Another measure they call punitive is charging them Kshs. 100,000 incase your non-Kenyan spouse wants a Kenyan citizenship they are calling upon President Ruto to remove this punitive measures immediately.