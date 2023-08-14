Kenya Kwanza, Azimio Agreement After Bipartisan Meeting

Azimio and Kenya Kwanza have agreed to have the bipartisan dialogue team legally established in the Senate and the National Assembly.

National Assembly Majority Leader and Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in a joint statement on Monday, August 14 said the process will begin in the National Assembly this Week and the Senate will do it after convening a special sitting.

“It was agreed that the parliamentary leadership of both the National Assembly and the Senate will process a motion to legally establish the dialogue team.

“The National Assembly is in session and the leadership shall process the same this week. The Senate is in recess but the Senate leadership shall process the same as soon as possible in a special session to be convened,” read the statement in part.

The two coalitions also tasked their technical teams to frame the agenda items for consideration by the Dialogue Committee.

“The technical teams have been tasked to first frame the agenda items for consideration by the dialogue committee and equally review the bi-partisan talks framework agreement to incorporate the negotiating teams resolutions,” the joint statement added.

The technical team from Azimio’s coalition comprises former Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni- the team leader, lawyer Adams Oloo, Zein Abubakar and Isabel Githinji.

Kenya Kwanza’s technical team on the other hand is made of lawyers Muthomi Thiankolu, Linda Musumba, Nick Biketi and Duncan Ojwang’.

The talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza will continue on Monday, August 21, 2023 at the Bomas of Kenya.

Also Read: Kioni Alleges Why President Ruto Wants To Take Over Jubilee Party