Kenya Kwanza MP Dies After Accident in Nairobi 

File image of Banisa MP Kullow Hassan

Banisa Member of Parliament Kullow Maalim Hassan has passed away.

Hassan died on Tuesday evening at a hospital in Nairobi following a hit-and-run motorcycle accident.

According to his relatives he was hit by a speeding motorcycle on Saturday at Capital Center along Mombasa Road.

Hassan was taken to Reliance Hospital in South C before being transferred to the Aga Khan hospital.

Hassan was serving his second term as the Banisa MP having been first elected to Parliament in 2017 on a Economic Freedom Party (EFP) ticket and defended his seat in 2022 on a UDM ticket. 

At the National Assembly Hassan served in the Departmental Committee on Transport, Public Works, and Housing during his first term and as a member of the Public Accounts Committee in his second term.

Before joining politics, Hassan was a teacher having graduated with a bachelor of Education from Kenyatta University. He taught at Wajir High School before he became the Deputy Principal at Sheikh Ali School.

Hassan also served as a Tutor at Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu for two years before he moved to the Arid Regional Integrated Agency where he worked as a project coordinator for 13 years.

He also served as a member of the board of directors at the Kenya Airports Authority between 2013 and 2015 after which he joined politics.

Hassan leaves behind three wives and 16 children.

The late MP will be buried on Wednesday March 29 at 4 p.m. at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery in accordance with Islamic traditions.

