Kenya Kwanza Picks 5-Member Team To Dialogue With Azimio in Fresh Talks

The Kenya Kwanza coalition on Wednesday picked a five-member team that will represent the coalition during talks with Azimio la Umoja.

The ruling coalition in a statement picked National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah to lead the talks with Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar and Bungoma Women Rep Catherine Wambilianga being dialogue committee members.

Kenya Kwanza listed its five agenda point for the talks, which include; the reconstitution of the IEBC Commission, implementation of 2/3 gender rule, entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund, establishment and the entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, and embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

The coalition stated it would discuss sharing of government with the opposition adding that violence should not be part of the national disclosure.

“As agreed, there shall be no discussion of whatever nature on matters handshake or nusu mkate,” the statement added.

Kenya Kwanza further accused Azimio of breaching ground rules for envisaged mediation talks to be spearheaded by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Honouring the request by former Nigerian President Obasanjo not to be mentioned in any public statement, we regret the lack of decency by Azimio in not respecting this request,” Kenya Kwanza added.

The government team will now join Azimio’s delegation which was unveiled on Monday.

The team includes; Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the leader of the Minority Party, National Assembly Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

According to the Raila Odinga-led camp, the main issues to be discussed in the talks are; the high cost of living, audit of 2022 elections, bipartisan reconstitution of IEBC, inclusivity in national affairs, and respect for political parties in line with the constitution

