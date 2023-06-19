Kenya Kwanza Will Not Punish MPs Who Voted Against Finance Bill – MP Koech 

Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech now says that the Kenya Kwanza administration will not discipline Members of parliament who voted against the Finance Bill 2023 last week.

Speaking on Monday June 19 on Citizen TV’s Day Break, Koech stated that the President William Ruto-led administration will respect leaders who hold opposing views.

“Most of us are in sync with the president’s agenda and what he wants and we have said we will support him. But there are also some of our colleagues if they hold a contrary opinion, we do not punish them like our colleagues from Azimio,” he stated.

Koech at the same time faulted the Azimio la Umoja coalition for summoning MPs who supported the contentious Bill.

“Members of parliament are representatives of the people, they have been sent to parliament to exercise their democratic right to vote… they listen to their people. If they support section of this Finance Bill, its totally unfair and dictatorial to punish them,” said the MP.

His remarks contradict those of Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who stated last week that Kenya Kwanza MPswho opposed the Finance Bill at the National Assembly will face disciplinary action.

In a statement via Twitter on Wednesday, June 14 evening, the senator noted that his colleagues in the President William Ruto-led camp will be punished for going against the directions of the coalition.

“The resurgence of Kenya kwanza in Parliament is volcanic that shall H.E Ruto is unstoppable in the transformation of the country. The few elements within Kenya Kwanza MPs who opposed the Bill shall face party KK disciplinary action,” said Cherargei.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba is among the Kenya Kwanza MPs who voted against the bill.

