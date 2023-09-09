Kenya Power Electricity Tokens Purchase To Be Unavailable For Hours Here is Why

Kenya Power has announced that customers will not be able to purchase prepaid tokens from September 9, 11:40 pM to Sunday morning at 5am.

In a notice on Saturday September 9, KPLC said its prepaid token services will be undergoing maintenance.

“Our prepaid vending system will be temporarily unavailable due to essential maintenance from Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 11:50 PM to Sunday, September 10th, 2023, at 5:00 AM.

“During this time, customers will not be able to purchase electricity tokens via prepaid Paybill number 888880 or Airtel Money. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our customers,” the notice read.

Kenyans have been advised to make advance preparations in order to avoid a blackout.

The prepaid service impacts the vast majority of Kenyans, who must purchase their electricity tokens before using them.

Kenyans can still acquire tokens using alternative methods, such as banks and Kenya Power token agents, despite the fact the pay bill option and Airtel money being unavailable.

Customers can also buy electricity tokens using M-Pesa or the USSD code *977#.

The announcement comes days after the country experienced a nationwide blackout that took hours for the lighting company to solve.

