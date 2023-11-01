Kenya Railways Increases Train Fares

Kenya Railways has increased passenger fares for all train services in the country by 50 percent.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kenya Railways said the fare increase will affect Madaraka Express Passenger Service, Madaraka Express Commuter Service, Nairobi Commuter Rail Service, Kisumu Safari Train and Nanyuki Safari Train.

The corporation explained that the fare hike is a result of an increase in fuel prices.

“This increase is informed by changes in the energy and petroleum sector where prices of fuel have significantly increased thus affecting the cost of our operations,” said Kenya Railways.

According to the Corporation the new fares come into effect on January 1, 2024.

“Customers making advance purchases for the Madaraka Express Passenger Service will notice the adjusted fares as of November 1, 2023 to take into account the advance ticket purchasing window of 60 days,” the corporation added.

Passengers using first class from Nairobi to Mombasa will now pay Ksh4,500, up from an average of Ksh3,000 while those using economy class from Nairobi to Mombasa will pay an extra Ksh500, up from Ksh1,000 while

Commuters who ply the Nairobi to Suswa route will pay Ksh250, up from Ksh200.

The corporation further observed that parents will pay half fare for children between 3 to 11 years while children over 11 years old will pay the full fare.

Children aged 3 years and below will not incur any fare charges.

