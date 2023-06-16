Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Responds To Reports Of Sudan Rejecting President Ruto

By

Published

FB IMG 1683195847274

File image of Presidnet William Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya June 16- The Kenyan Government has responded to reports of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan rejecting President William Ruto to lead Sudan peace talks.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei in a statement via Twitter on Thursday June 15 noted that no official communication has been issued concerning the changes in leadership.

He went on to state that the appointment of President Ruto to lead the Sudan peace talks can only be vacated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

“No official communication on this yet. But both the inclusion of PM @AbiyAhmedAli to the Troika mandated to seek peace in #SudanCrisis &  appointment of @WilliamsRuto to lead the Quartet was arrived at by the IGAD Summit & can only be vacated by the Summit,” he stated. 

 The Foreign Affairs PS noted that the the Kenyan Government will continue to work with all partners to restore peace in Sudan

 “We shall continue to work with all to urgently restore peace in Sudan based on an inclusive process as guided by decisions of regional and international mechanisms rather than the views of any side to the conflict,” he added. 

According to a report by Sudans Post, Sudan Foreign Affairs Minister in a statement on Tuesday disagreed on the appointment of President Ruto. 

The minister argued that his ministry did not approve the appointment adding that that the decision was not discussed beforehand.

He asked IGAD to revoke President rRuto’s appointment and instead pick South Sudan President Salva Kiir. 

President Ruto was appointed to lead the Sudan peace talks during the 14th ordinary session of the IGAD session in Djibouti. 

“It has been resolved that Ethiopia be included as the fourth member of the IGAD high-level delegation for the peace process in Sudan and for President William Ruto to chair the quartet,” IGAD said in a statement. 

Also Read: Kenya Shuts Down Sudan Embassy 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019