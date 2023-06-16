Kenya Responds To Reports Of Sudan Rejecting President Ruto

Nairobi, Kenya June 16- The Kenyan Government has responded to reports of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan rejecting President William Ruto to lead Sudan peace talks.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei in a statement via Twitter on Thursday June 15 noted that no official communication has been issued concerning the changes in leadership.

He went on to state that the appointment of President Ruto to lead the Sudan peace talks can only be vacated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

“No official communication on this yet. But both the inclusion of PM @AbiyAhmedAli to the Troika mandated to seek peace in #SudanCrisis & appointment of @WilliamsRuto to lead the Quartet was arrived at by the IGAD Summit & can only be vacated by the Summit,” he stated.

The Foreign Affairs PS noted that the the Kenyan Government will continue to work with all partners to restore peace in Sudan

“We shall continue to work with all to urgently restore peace in Sudan based on an inclusive process as guided by decisions of regional and international mechanisms rather than the views of any side to the conflict,” he added.

According to a report by Sudans Post, Sudan Foreign Affairs Minister in a statement on Tuesday disagreed on the appointment of President Ruto.

The minister argued that his ministry did not approve the appointment adding that that the decision was not discussed beforehand.

He asked IGAD to revoke President rRuto’s appointment and instead pick South Sudan President Salva Kiir.

President Ruto was appointed to lead the Sudan peace talks during the 14th ordinary session of the IGAD session in Djibouti.

“It has been resolved that Ethiopia be included as the fourth member of the IGAD high-level delegation for the peace process in Sudan and for President William Ruto to chair the quartet,” IGAD said in a statement.

