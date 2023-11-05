Kenya Revenue Authority fails to show up for a planned Diaspora meeting

KDRTV News Frankfurt – Kenya Revenue Authority officials had promised to attend a Diaspora twitter podcast but there was no call no show during the session which left many questions than answers.

Following a communication sent out by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA ) via X on 30- 10- 2023 noting that all goods used or unused that are valued over $500 will be subject to taxation on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta international Airport in Nairobi, the diaspora were seeking for a clarification from KRA but the tweet was deleted without any explanation.

Many queries have been raised by Kenyans returnees and tourists arriving at the International Airport that has been plagued with allegations of corruption and poor services.

Many returnees were shocked by the attention they were given at the Airport because all the items they were carrying were subjected to un professional searches and suspicions as their items were sometimes sprawled on the floor in the pretext of searching for commodities which needs to undergo taxation.

In one instance a Mr. Omwenga, who flew from Amsterdam shouted at the airport officials calling them all sorts of names and accused the Kenyan Government for abetting corruption and subjecting the Kenyan Diaspora which remits billions of dollars per year to the country and has kept the shillings currency to compete fairy with the dollar in doing so its sustaining the Kenyan economy.

The deletion of this tweet raised many more questions amongst the Diasporans, with many versions of explanations coming from different Government sources which are even more confusing to them. Many queries on the matter kept arising , and on 4th – Nov- 2023 , an online diaspora Townhall Meeting was held on X platform by Diaspora Network Hub (@HubDiaspor76192 ) co-hosted hosted by Margaret Rulhoff @mudgerulf , a diaspora community leader based in Germany.

Other Diaspora leaders present were , Dr. Hope Matee ( Chairperson , Diaspora County of Kenya, USA ) , Mr. David Ogega ( Chairman of the Association of Kenya Diaspora Organizations’ Inc, USA) , Evans Andrew ( Maisha Nordics , Finland ) , Dr. Martin Koyabe ( UK ) , Dr. Saisi Marasa ( President KDA- USA ) , Danson Mukile ( USA ) , Rachel Mwakazi ( Norway ), Eng. Kebwato Omweri, Chairman of the Association of Kenyans in Diaspora (USA) , Dr. Kimani wa Karugia, (Canada), and Dr. Mathias Ngewa (USA) amongst other leaders.

Dr. Matee had invited KRA officials and PS for Diaspora Ms Njogu to the session . The PS noted that the discussion is timely and important . She however had other engagements and wasn’t able to attend. She also noted that KRA will be in a position to assist the diaspora with clarification.

The same matter was also raised in Parliament by Hon. Yusuf Hassan the member of parliament for Kamukunji who has also tasked the Kenya Revenue Authority to come up with an elaborate explanation on the same.

KRA was to send two officials to the session but they unfortunately didn’t make it or send an apology to that effect. More over four thousand diasporans tuned in for the online meeting and found it regrettable that KRA was not in attendance.

See link to the recording: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1RDGllXdNWrGL Since many diasporans had many questions, Dr. Matee promised to follow up with KRA over the matter and get back with the attendees.

Diasporans as stakeholders of Kenya, are still positive and looking forward to a Q and A session where KRA will respond to their questions at any given time because this matter is still a thorny issue and a more precise explanation needs to be given to clear the air.

The Diaspora Network Hub Platform is waiting for the feedback and communicate to it’s followers who are eagerly waiting for answers.