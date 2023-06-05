Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Shuts Down Sudan Embassy 

By

Published

ALRED MUTUA FLAGS

File image of CS Alfred Mutua.

The Kenyan Government has been forced to shut down its diplomatic mission in Sudan. 

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singo’ei in a statement via Twitter on Sunday June 4 stated that the move was necessitated due to the ongoing fight in Sudan that is even targeting diplomatic officials.   

“We continue to receive disturbing news of the targeting of diplomatic officials by armed groups in Khartoum, Sudan. 

“Kenya Mission in Khartoum which had remained open to facilitate evacuation of any Kenyans still in the country is now closed,” he stated.

At least 900 Kenyans had been evacuated by the beginning of May as the fighting between the generals of Sudan continued.

The government is yet to give a comment on the number of Kenyans currently living in Sudan and how they will be evacuated now that the Embassy has been shut down. 

Sudan’s crisis has entered its seventh week, with violence between duelling generals from the Sudanese army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupting on April 15.

According to the United Nations, the country has entered a humanitarian catastrophe with more than 1,800 fatalities and at least 1.6 million people displaced within or outside its borders, with many people fleeing to Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan.

Sudan’s warring factions had on May 11 agreed to a cease-fire to allow for peace talks and humanitarian relief.

The truce was however called off on Wednesday, May 31, after the army withdrew from the deal, accusing the paramilitary of breaching the agreement.

On Thursday, the US government imposed the first sanctions related to the conflict warning it will “hold accountable” all those undermining peace in the country.

Also Read: Ruto Cuts CS Alfred Mutua Powers in Latest Foreign Affairs Changes

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019