Kenya to Deploy Police Officers to Haiti in a Show of Solidarity and Assistance

Kenya has taken a significant step towards extending a helping hand to Haiti by agreeing to deploy 1,000 police officers to assist in restoring normalcy in the country.

The decision comes as a result of consultations with Haiti and at the request of the Friends of Haiti Group of Nations.

Foreign and Diaspora Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, confirmed this development in a statement released on Saturday.

The primary objective of the deployment is to lead a Multi-National Force to Haiti, demonstrating Kenya’s commitment to assisting and supporting the Haitian people during their time of need.

The Kenyan contingent will play a crucial role in training and aiding the local Haitian police force, with a focus on restoring order and security, as well as safeguarding strategic installations.

This move goes beyond a mere bilateral cooperation; it reflects Kenya’s dedication to standing in solidarity with people of African descent across the globe.

The decision to support Haiti is in line with the African Union’s diaspora policy and reinforces Kenya’s commitment to Pan-Africanism, seeking unity and collaboration among African nations and their people worldwide.

As of now, the proposed deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti will be set in motion once a mandate from the United Nations Security Council is secured, and all necessary constitutional processes within Kenya are duly undertaken.