Kenya To Send 1000 Cops To Haiti, Here is Why 

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has revealed that Kenya will deploy one thousand police officers to Haiti.

In a statement on Saturday July 29, CS Mutua said the Kenyan cops will be tasked to train their Haitian counterparts, protect strategic installations, and help to restore normalcy in the country.

“At the request of Friends of Haiti Group of Nations, Kenya has accepted to positively consider leading a Multi-National Force to Haiti.

“Kenya’s commitment is to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations,” said Mutua.

The Former Machakos Governor noted that the move to deploy Kenyan police officers to Haiti is in line with the African Union’s diaspora policy and Kenya’s own commitment to Pan-Africanism.

“Kenya stands with persons of African descent across the world, including those in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism, and in this case to ‘reclaiming of the Atlantic crossing’,” the Foreign Affairs CS noted.

Mutua went on to say that the officers will be deployed once a mandate from the UN Security Council has been obtained.

“Kenya’s proposed deployment will crystalize once a mandate from the UN Security Council is obtained and other Kenyan constitutional processes are undertaken,” Mutua added.

He further said an Assessment Mission by a Task Team of the Kenya Police is scheduled within the next few weeks and will inform and guide the mandate and operational requirements of the Mission.

Haiti has been facing challenges, including widespread crime, kidnappings since the elimination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

