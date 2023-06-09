Kenya Wins Powerful Seat At United Nations 

Kenya has been elected as a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

In the elections held on Thursday June 8 evening, Kenya received 189 votes in support of its candidature.

“Kenya has just been elected to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and will begin its 3 year term in January 2024. Thank you for the 189 votes in support of our candidature,” the Permanent Mission of Kenya to the UN stated.

ECOSOC is one of the United Nations’ six principal organs, and is responsible for coordinating the economic and social fields of the organization, specifically in regards to the fifteen specialized agencies, the eight functional commissions, and the five regional commissions under its jurisdiction.

It is made up of 54 members that are elected by the General Assembly for three-year terms.

Since 1998, ECOSOC has also had an annual conference in April with finance ministers of major committees of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It also hosts the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) every July, to review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Kenya’s election to ECOSOC is a significant milestone since it would allow President William Ruto’s administration to take the lead in solving the world’s most serious economic and social concerns.

Kenya will champion for global poverty and inequality reduction and support sustainable development. At the same time, it will be in charge of developing policies that promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The Kenyan envoy will also collaborate with other member states to create and execute environmental policies.

Also Read: Kenya Shuts Down Sudan Embassy