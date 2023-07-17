Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya Writes To UN Over Azimio Demonstrations

By

Published

Ruto Guterres

President William Ruto and Antonio Guterres

The Kenya Kwanza government has complained against the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) statement on Friday last week that blamed the police over using excessive force to deal with protestors.

In a letter on Sunday, the President William Ruto administration through the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kenya to the UN accused OHCHR of using third party information to castigate the the Kenyan government over police brutality.

“The use of such information without due diligence raises concerns about the quality and reliability of the data in question. This method of information gathering bypasses the primary duty of OHCHR to establish the facts before making such critical statements,” read the letter in part.

The permanent mission slammed the OHCHR’s statement saying stating that the protest was wrongly portrayed and misinformed.

“While the Permanent Mission shares the OHCHR’s concern for human rights, it is obliged to contest the characterization of recent events in Kenya as ‘peaceful protests’. Such a designation belies the widely and credibly documented ground reality.

“Moreover, the Permanent Mission wishes to contest the portrayal of these violent acts as being widespread. The unfortunate incidents of violence were, in reality, confined to a few areas, not representative of the entire country,” the letter noted.

The permanent mission further stated that the Kenyan government recognizes its responsibility to preserve and uphold the rights to peaceful assembly and protest, and that it is resolute in its commitment to peace, democracy, and human rights.

The Kenyan government at the same time called on the OHCHR to take note of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s actions in the protests.

Also Read: UN Issues Statement After Chaos During Azimio Protests

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019