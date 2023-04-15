Connect with us

Kenyan Ambassador To Germany Clarifies Being Evicted, Missing Six Months Salary

IMG 20230415 WA0003

File image of Kenyan Ambassador to Germany Tom Amolo

Kenyan Ambassador to Germany Tom Amolo has disputed reports that he has been evicted from his house over unpaid rent after missing six months salary. 

Amolo in a tweet on Friday stated that he stays in a house that is owned by the Kenyan government and therefore the allegations are false.

He also denied missing salary for six months noting that the government has paid envoys up to date.

“I have seen incredible fiction that I have been evicted from Kenya House, Berlin and that we have not been paid our salaries. First, the Kenya government owns Kenya House, so no one can be evicted,” Amolo said.

He added, “Second, our salaries from the foreign office are up to date, cease and desist.” 

The reports had emerged on Thursday When Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua appeared before the National Assembly’s Defense, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday, April 13.

ALRED MUTUA FLAGS

File image off CS Alfred Mutua.

The committee’s chair Nelson Koech alleged that several envoys had gone for months without pay. 

“Our attaches abroad have not been paid for the past six months. Some of them have been threatened with eviction. They are living in very deplorable conditions,” Koech stated. 

He went on to say that one ambassador was spotted drinking alcohol as a result of delayed salaries. 

“We have seen his (ambassador) video clip circulating. He has gone into alcohol as a result. It is very important that we look into this,” he added.

CS Mutua dismissed the claims, maintaining that his Ministry has handled difficulties encountered by Kenyan embassies abroad, including those arising from pay issues.

Also Read: Gachagua Opens Up on Delayed Civil Servants Salaries Blames Uhuru and Raila

