Kenyan American Pastor Petition President Biden over Ruto’s Presidency

Dear Mr. President, My name is Rev. Abel Oriri, I’m writing this letter to request you take stern action because Kenya is headed in the wrong direction.

I’m an American citizen of Kenya descent and a proud Democrat who has supported you, President Obama, and the democratic party with time and money for the past 20 years! My record with our party speaks for itself! I am a member of the Clergy in North East Ohio (United Pastors in Mission), a military family life consultant, and owner of Able Counseling & Associates, Inc.

Many Americans, and most Kenyan Americans are disappointed and worried about the current state of affairs in Kenya! Ordinary Kenyans are suspicious of the role they perceive your administration especially US Embassy in Nairobi plays in their pain and suffering.

Kenyans are stunned by your ambassador’s support of the illegitimate and brutal regime of Ruto who did not legitimately win the presidency. Kenya’s blatant electoral theft that continues to destabilize democracy with ongoing police brutality on peaceful demonstrators is viewed by Kenyans to enjoy the full support of President Biden and some European leaders!

Constitution is Kenya Police reciting that grants powers to violently stop Mandamano which is guaranteed in the constitution? Please help Kenya and demand a

simple solution, Kenyans tell me that they want the IEBC server open to know real the President they voted into office! Kenyans lost trust in democratic elections

because their votes don’t count!

God bless you,

Abel Oriri

Pastor, Heights Fellowship Church

Cleveland, Ohio