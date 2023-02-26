Kenyan businessman sells wife’s gold necklace to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey

Kenyan businessman Rashid Juma has sold his wife’s gold necklace to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey. The necklace was bought by Juma as a gift for his wife during a trip to Turkey in 2022. Following the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria earlier this year, Juma felt compelled to help and decided to sell the necklace to raise funds.

Juma travelled to Nairobi to present the necklace to the Turkish ambassador to Kenya, but was advised to sell it first. He then engaged a jeweler who sold the necklace and deposited the proceeds in the embassy’s account that was set up for earthquake victims. In total, the necklace raised Ksh473,843 for the relief aid account.

Juma explained that he and his wife were frequent tourists to Turkey and had made many friends from the country during their visits. He felt that he had to do something to help his friends and the Turkish people during this difficult time.

The Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Alfred Mutua had earlier appealed to Kenyans to make donations to support the earthquake victims. The government set up collection points across the country where people could drop off their donations, including foodstuffs, clothing, financial support, and medical aid.

The toll from the earthquakes surpassed 50,000 and the Kenyan government, along with other international organizations, has been working to provide aid and support to those affected. Juma’s selfless act of selling his wife’s necklace to raise funds for earthquake victims is a testament to the power of human kindness and generosity.