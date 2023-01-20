Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyan Economy to Grow in 2023 – CBK Governor

By

Published

FB IMG 1674191063347

The Kenyan economy is poised to grow this year according to Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge. 

While speaking in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Njoroge said the Kenyan economy may grow by as much as 6.2 percent, compared with an estimated 5.6 per cent in 2022.

“We’re getting a respectable growth this year.Kenya, which is the world’s biggest exporter of black tea and a popular wildlife tourist destination, will benefit from having a diversified economy and limited exposure to global economic undercurrents, according to Njoroge. We are very local or regional in terms of trading partners,” Njoroge stated. 

In another interview with CNBC International TV, Njoroge revealed that the recent debt management has steadied Kenya’s economy.

“We are in a good situation now because we have managed our debt situation quite effectively. In the run up to the health crisis, we were poised to begin bringing down debt levels but the pandemic forced us into a multi-lateral borrowing,” he explained.

He further affirmed that Kenya will not default on its external loans. 

“From the perspective of all our debt investors, they should not have any concern because we are managing it well and repaying. There is no possibility whatsoever that Kenya can default on its debt,” the CBK Governor assured lenders.

President Ruto had on January 4, in an interview with journalists reiterated that his government will pay loans.

“This country of ours will not default. I want to give you my assurance. Our country will not default on our obligations. We have applied brakes on any more borrowing,” the President affirmed.

Njoroge’s remarks come as the Horn of Africa region battles the worst drought in four decades, curtailing production of key Kenyan farm exports such as tea, flowers, fruit, and vegetables which is the country’s second-largest source of foreign exchange after remittances from Kenyans living abroad. 

Also Read: Police Officers Who Was Assaulted By President Ruto’s Gardener Dies

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019