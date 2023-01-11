Kenyan Government officials in Albania to meet Joy Abongo

KDRTV News Albania-Kenyan Government officials today went and visited Joy Abongo in her hospital bed in Albania after pleas and calls from Kenyan living in Diaspora who have been highlighting Joy’s case.

The Government dispatched two senior officials to go and collect more information on what really happened to Joy before she was found unconscious next to the Apartment building where she lived, and also contact the local authorities to ascertain her condition and the progress of the investigation.

The Government officials who flew from Italy are based at the Kenyan Embassy in Italy which serves the Eastern European corridor which includes Albania and the neighboring countries.

At the time of writing this article, the officials are still in Albania and will share their findings with the local and International media after briefing the Kenyan Embassy bosses in Italy and the Diaspora Representative for Diaspora affairs Mrs. Roselene Njogu, who is very keen to this issue, to ensure that Joy Abongo receives the best treatment and the culprits who committed this heinous act are apprehended and brought to justice.

The two Government officials also had a word with Joy’s mom, and the medical caregivers at the hospital, then, later on, met with the local police detectives handling Joy’s case who also took them to visit the alleged crime scene as the investigation continues.

As of now, no one has been arrested in connection with the case but the police claimed that they are in hot pursuit of the culprits though earlier reports contradicted what police told the family which indicated that Joy Abongo tried to commit suicide by jumping from the second floor of her apartment building.

Joy’s mom had to temporarily relocate to Albania to take care of her daughter who is in a coma. She has a complete story of what transpired before Joy was found unconscious the next morning. She claims that that very evening she was on a phone call with Joy as she was taking her dinner and then her phone just went off abruptly and she never heard from her till she was told by her employer that she was found outside her apartment unconscious and taken to a local hospital.

Currently, there are allegations that Joy was raped but the police have to finalize their investigation and come up with a more conclusive report on what exactly happened to Joy who had worked in Albania for less than 6 months.

Hundreds of well-wishers from Kenya, and the Diaspora are rallying behind Joy and are contributing towards her medical expenses which are increasing each day. The Gofund me page contribution has hit $ 26,000.00 while the Mpesa Contribution is at almost Kshs. 1 Million

A Gofundme page was created by her friends and already hundreds of people have contributed while those who can contribute using Mpesa pay bill and also directly using Joy’s mom’s telephone number.

In the US a seasoned Diasporan who is also the Chairman of Kenya Diaspora USA, Dr. Marasa has requested every Kenyan to donate at least $5 dollars to this worthy cause while in Europe, Mrs. Margeret Rulof is also urging every Kenyan and well-wishers to come forward and support Joy who has really shown signs of improvement since the time she was admitted.

Mpesa number : 00254721943018 Joy Abongo

Till Number 5926407 – Tevin Oduor

A Good Samaritan who resides in Albania of Kenyan descent is also helping Joy’s family with translation, transportation, and food, her name is Lavi.

Joy Abongo’s mother has really thanked all the people who have morally, financially, and spiritually come forward to give the family the needed support during these difficult times.

Joy’s next course of treatment is to see a Neuro-Brain Specialist, unfortunately, they don’t offer this kind of treatment in Albania, and the reason why the family and friends are requesting donations so that she can be flown to a more specialized Hospital to handle this kind of treatment.

You can watch a full interview with Joy’s mom and Lavi on KDRTVNews Channel

More news to follow.