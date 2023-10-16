Kenyan Marathoner Titus Ekiru Banned For 10 Years

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has banned Kenyan athlete Titus Ekiru for 10 years over doping allegations.

AIU in a statement on Monday October 16 said the athlete was found guilty of colluding with a doctor at a Kenyan hospital to forge medical documents, in a bid to mislead the anti-doping body.

The body noted that Ekiru tested positive twice for the Triamcinolone Acetonide, metabolite and its marker norpethidine in his in-competition urine samples at marathons which he won in 2021.

“In addition to the ban which runs from 28 June 2022 (the date of Ekiru’s provisional suspension) until 27 June 2032. Ekiru’s results on and since 16 May 2021 have been disqualified, resulting in the forfeiture of all prizes and money. Ekiru’s victory in the Generali Milano Marathon would have made him the sixth-fastest marathoner of all time,” AIU’s communique read in part.

The marathoner in July 2023 was charged with the Presence of a Prohibited Substance, according to the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules (ADR), and attempting to tamper with AIU investigation.

“Initially, Ekiru signaled his intention to contest the charges. However, faced with substantial evidence against him, the Kenyan athlete decided that he no longer wanted to pursue the case,” AIU stated.

AIU obtained the marathoner’s hospital records in collaboration with Kenya’s Anti-Doping Agency, which revealed contradictions in Ekiru’s statements and supporting documents on the results of his urine tests.

Ekiru had claimed that prescribed medications for injury treatments were what presented as prohibited substances in the tests.

“It was the testimony of the Nandi County Director of Medical Services which solidified the case against Ekiru with a series of damning conclusions while also exposing the complicity of the senior doctor,” AIU added.

Also Read: Kenya Airways Clarifies Claims Of Unlicensed Pilot Flying Its Planes For 8 Years