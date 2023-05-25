Kenyans Cannot Take Further Deductions – Sifuna 

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna now says that Kenyans cannot manage to have further deductions from their salaries.

Speaking on Thursday May 25 during an interview with Citizen TV, Sifuna stated that Kenyans are living hand to mouth because of inflation and their salaries have not been upgraded over the years.

“People are unable to take further deductions from their salaries. Many Kenyans have gone for years without a pay rise. When you start making money, whatever your hustle is, the gov’t will pay attention to you as they have now done to digital creators.

“Who is worthy of being listened to by the Kenya Kwanza government? People are living hand to mouth; you can’t force them to save what they do not have. Let Kenyans focus on growing their income,” Sifuna stated.

The ODM Secretary General also urged President William Ruto to listen to the Hustler Nation who are against the introduction of new taxes.

“You can ignore me as Sifuna but listen to the hustler nation, they are crying. You have ignored leaders, you have ignored organisations, but listen to hustlers who don’t want more taxes,” Sifuna said.

The Kenya Kwanza administration is facing criticism from the opposition as well as the public over the high cost of living and the proposed 3% housing fund and a 15% withholding tax for digital content creators.

Azimio chief Raila Odinga has repeatedly told President Ruto that the cost of living should be reconsidered because people are suffering at the moment.

He says, Kenyans cannot be taxed to the bone solely because of Kenya Kwanza’s fundamental flaws.

