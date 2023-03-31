Kenyans Raise Ksh 142K Within Hours for Owner of Supermarket Vandalised by Azimio Protesters

Kenyans from across the country came together to raise Ksh142,000 to restock Jamia Supermarket in Kisumu County.

The supermarket was vandalized by unknown individuals during Thursday’s protests, leaving the owner distraught and questioning why anyone would do this to him.

“Who did I wrong, why would people do this to me? Nothing has been left in my supermarket. Where do I even start, I have children and a family to take care of. The police came and did not even help me as my shop was vandalised,” the heartbroken owner lamented.

The owner pleaded for help from the authorities to enhance security measures around his business. The move to restock the supermarket through its till number was a noble act that received widespread praise from Kenyans.

However, some Kenyans advised the owner to relocate his business to avoid such incidents in the future and secure appropriate insurance to protect his business.

Meanwhile, many Kenyans condemned the inhumane act and urged the protesters to be peaceful as they participate in the countrywide protests declared by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Mondays and Thursdays.

In a related incident in Kisumu County, protesters raided Kwee Farewell Parlour mortuary, which was launched two days earlier, and took away newly bought equipment, including computers.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o expressed shock at the barbaric and criminal incident, noting that goons posing as protesters had caused damage and looted expensive morgue equipment. Kenyans have been urged to be peaceful during the protests and to avoid breaking the law and ruining businesses.