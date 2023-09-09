Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyans Warned Over Buying Banana’s in Supermarkets

By

Published

US ECONOMY INFLATION PRICES

Bananas in Supermarkets.

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) has urged Kenyans to exercise caution when purchasing bananas, particularly those sold in supermarkets.

COFEK highlighted the quality and safety of the bananas, raising concerns about the potential use of dangerous chemicals in the growing and
storage procedures before the fruits reach shop shelves.

The Federation raised alarm in a statement that some contaminated fruits may have made their way onto the market.

COFEK also emphasized the importance of obtaining fruits and vegetables from
recognized suppliers who follow strict safety requirements.

The consumer federation was forced to respond after a number of Kenyans shared their experiences after buying bananas from supermarkets.

This debate went viral which prompted COFEK to act accordingly.

Some Kenyans mentioned during the conversation that certain shopkeepers put orders for fruits in the morning and receive them by the end of the day.

This quick supply chain operation is frequently aided by the use of chemicals that hasten fruit growth and improve its appearance.

Such incidents reflect broader worries in Kenya’s food business about crop safety and quality.

Consumers have previously complained about vendors who use deceptive practices, such as dipping items like avocados into a black chemical to give the impression that they are fully ripe. To entice clients even more, these vendors claim that the fruits are ripe on the inside as well.

Also Read: Tragic Incident Unfolds as Man Accused of Murdering Woman in the Supermaket

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020