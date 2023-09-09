Kenyans Warned Over Buying Banana’s in Supermarkets

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK) has urged Kenyans to exercise caution when purchasing bananas, particularly those sold in supermarkets.

COFEK highlighted the quality and safety of the bananas, raising concerns about the potential use of dangerous chemicals in the growing and

storage procedures before the fruits reach shop shelves.

The Federation raised alarm in a statement that some contaminated fruits may have made their way onto the market.

COFEK also emphasized the importance of obtaining fruits and vegetables from

recognized suppliers who follow strict safety requirements.

The consumer federation was forced to respond after a number of Kenyans shared their experiences after buying bananas from supermarkets.

This debate went viral which prompted COFEK to act accordingly.

Some Kenyans mentioned during the conversation that certain shopkeepers put orders for fruits in the morning and receive them by the end of the day.

This quick supply chain operation is frequently aided by the use of chemicals that hasten fruit growth and improve its appearance.

Such incidents reflect broader worries in Kenya’s food business about crop safety and quality.

Consumers have previously complained about vendors who use deceptive practices, such as dipping items like avocados into a black chemical to give the impression that they are fully ripe. To entice clients even more, these vendors claim that the fruits are ripe on the inside as well.

