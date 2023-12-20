Connect with us

News

Kenyans Will Not Remember You In 2027 – Miguna Warns President Ruto

miguna miguna ruto

Photocollage of President Ruto and Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has warned President William Ruto that Kenyans will not remember him for his eloquence and numerous foreign trips in the 2027 general election. 

In a statement via X on Wednesday, Miguna said Kenyans will only remember their poverty, hunger and unemployment. 

“I can assure you that in 2027 and beyond, Kenyans will not remember, recognize or be impressed by William Ruto’s eloquence, frequent foreign trips or Kaunda suits.

“They will remember only their hunger, poverty, unemployment and the cascading astronomical scale of corruption. Don’t ever say I didn’t warn you,” Miguna stated. 

The vocal lawyer in a separate statement noted that things could have been worse if Azimio Leader Raila Odinga won the Presidency during the 2022 general election. 

“Raila Odinga supporters  must be reminded that I didn’t and haven’t said that he would have been better. 

“In fact, he would have been worse. Patriotic Kenyans are going to come up with real, concrete transformative solutions. It will and must be done,” Miguna added. 

Miguna’s statement comes after the chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), David Ndii, warned that Kenya’s shrinking economy will force businesses to close. 

“This economy is going to shrink. The other day someone who deals in high-end cars asked me when I think economy would turn around. I gave him my honest opinion, told him his line of business was unlikely to recover and he might want to look into a production-oriented sector,” Ndii stated. 

IMG 20230711 080752

File image of Miguna Miguna

The economist also warned businesses that rely on the government to prepare for disruption. 

According to Ndii, the economy is struggling because of debts and the current administration is weaning the economy from debt consumption addiction to production.

Also Read: Ruto Issues Directive To Energy CS Davis Chirchir Over Lastweek’s Blackout

