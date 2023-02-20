Connect with us

News

Kenya’s tissue paper crisis: Why your bathroom habits could be in danger!

By

Published

Tissue paper
Tissue paper

The Kenyan market has been hit by a global price rally of paper pulp that has caused a triple increase in tissue paper costs due to a shrinking domestic supply.

The rise in price has made tissue paper a luxury in many homes, with shoppers seeking out bargains.

The cost of a pack of 10 rolls of tissue paper has surged from an average of Sh200 to Sh500 or more, with prices having more than doubled.

The high cost of raw materials, particularly wood-pulp, which is the primary material used in the production of toilet rolls, has been blamed for the sharp increase in prices.

Kenya imports most of its raw materials from Egypt, and the country has increased its per-unit cost of production by over 50 percent, putting further pressure on makers who are passing the costs onto consumers.

The Kenyan pulp and paper industry is still heavily dependent on fibrous wood for production, which was further impacted by the government’s ban on logging.

This has resulted in a significant increase in the importation of raw materials since the country cannot meet the demand from tissue makers.

Some manufacturers in the industry have resorted to importing pulps, adding to the already high cost of production.

The situation has raised concerns about local production of basic products, with some consumers struggling to afford essential items such as tissue paper.

The rise in prices has also had a knock-on effect on other products in the market.

Manufacturers are calling for government intervention to support the industry, including exploring alternative raw materials and investing in local production.

