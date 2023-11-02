Connect with us

News

Key Suspect Behing 7-Hour Robbery and Gang Rape in Nyamira Arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have nabbed the main suspect in a 7-hour armed robbery that left scores injured and property of unknown value stolen.

DCI in a statement on Thursday announced that the suspect who has been identified as  Joseph Otieno Kevuva, was apprehended in Kondele, Kisumu County.

“The suspect, Joseph Otieno Kevuva was escorted to Nyamira County HQS where an identification parade was conducted. The victims positively identified him before detectives made a miscellaneous application to detain him for interrogation,” said the DCI.

Kevuva was part of a 10-man gang that staged a siege at a homestead in Keroka’s Kierira village, violently robbing, gang-raping, and gang-defiling scores.

According to the DCI, the gang violated a female nominated MCA, a Principal at a local high school, a CEC in Nyamira County Government a Kenya Prisons officer and a nurse at Nyamira County Hospital

Other victims included an 80-year-old woman as well as a college and a high school student.

“After subduing the victims with beatings and death threats, members of the gang who were armed with a pistol, machetes and other crude weapons forced themselves into three of the women in turns, before escaping with their loot after 7hrs of inflicting untold terror and trauma on the hostages,” DCI stated.

The gang is also said to have taken assorted mobile phones, over Sh130,000 in cash, and more hundreds of thousands withdrawn from the victim’s ATMs.

The victims were attended to in various hospitals in Nyamira County and samples were taken from the sexually abused victims as the probe into the incident intensifies.

DCI Unveils Names And Photos Of 35 Most Wanted Terror Suspects

