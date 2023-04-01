Connect with us

Khalwale Differs With President Ruto Over Privitization Of State Parastatals

File Image of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

Kakamega Senator Boni Kwalwale has differed with President William over plans to privatize Mumias and Nzoia Sugar companies.

Speaking on Saturday April 1 in Malava, Khalwale asked the government not to let off the sugar companies noting that they are the hearts of the Luhya community.

He noted that the community donated land for the construction of the two companies.

“Mimi kama Kiongozi wa jamii ya waluhya. Babu zetu walipeana 12,500 hectares of Mumias Sugar company na wakapeana 24,500 hectares of the Nzoia sugar company. If you privatise, someone will go away with our ancestral land. Sisi hatuezi unga mkono. We cannot,” he said.

He went on to urge President Ruto to deal with the challenges facing the sugar mills instead of privatizing them.

“This is not out of disrespect for the president and the government. That is the little we have in the economy of the sugar industry,” he said.

Khalwale argued that the main challenge facing the two factories is the importation of sugar which he said can be addressed.

His remarks come days after the cabinet approved the Privatisation Bill, 2023, which will see loss making parastatals sold to private actors without the bureaucratic approval process by Parliament.

“The Cabinet has approved the Privatisation Bill, 2023, which will repeal the Privatisation Act, 2005. This law ushers in a more facilitative and non-inhibiting legal and policy framework that will oversee privatisation in the country.

“The proposed Bill gives power to the Treasury to privatise public-owned enterprises without the bureaucratic approvals of Parliament,” the cabinet stated.

Some of the corporations that the Kenya Kwanza government has earmarked for privatisation include Chemelil Sugar, South Nyanza Sugar, Kabarnet Hotel, Mt Elgon Lodge, Golf Hotel and Nzoia Sugar.

Others are Miwani Sugar, Sunset Hotel Kisumu, Kenya Safari Lodges and Hotels, Consolidated Bank, Development Bank of Kenya, Agro-Chemical and Food Company, Kenya Wine Agencies, and the Kenya Meat Commission.

