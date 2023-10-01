Kibera Will Be an Estate in The Next 10 Years – President Ruto

President William Ruto now says the government has begun the process of transforming Kibera slums into an estate in the next 10 years.

Speaking on Sunday October 1 at the Langata Deliverance Church in Nairobi Ruto said the ongoing construction of affordable houses across the country were part of the efforts to eradicate slums.

He noted that the process of eradicating slums the country through the construction of affordable houses was progressing well

“I want to make my commitment that in the next ten years, Kibera slum will bean estate,” President Ruto stated.

The Head of State explained that the aim of the Housing Project was to create employment opportunities besides shifting people from slums to respectable living spaces.

To further address the challenge of unemployment, Ruto said plans were at an advanced stage for Kenya to sign bilateral labour agreements with12 countries with the sole purpose of providing skilled and professional jobs to millions of youths.

Ruto singled out United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Germany as some of the countries, which have promised to provide jobs to Kenyans in various fields. At the same time, the Head of State said the Government has transformed the agricultural sector to solve the food shortage problem in the country.

“We have put in place proper mechanisms including subsidizing fertilizer and seeds aimed at increasing food production. We are supporting our farmers and that’s why we now have enough food in our farms,” he stated.

The President further urged leaders to put aside their political differences and take a common stand in serving Kenyans.

“It is our commitment as leaders from across the political divide to work together in serving Kenyans because elections are now behind us,” Ruto added.

