Kibwana, Bishop Oginde & Kanjama Among 14 Kenyans Shortlisted To Head EACC 

Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, senior counsel Charles Kanjama and CITAM church Bishop David Oginde are among the 14-member list of shortlisted Kenyans succeed Archbishop Eliud Wabukala at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Kibwana will be interviewed on Monday February 27 alongside Thomas Letangule, Amani Yuda Komora, Kaberia Isaac Kubai, Benjamin Adam Mure Mweri, Abdihafid Abdullahi Yarow and Eliud Wanjao Ngige.

Bishop Oginde will be interviewed on Tuesday February 28 alongside Norah Chepkemoi Mutai, Kenneth Sakwa Buliba, Junta Wawira Mwangi, Susan Nekesa Ngera, Josiah B Onyancha, and lawyer Charles Kanjama.

Wabukala exited EACC after his term expired on January 17, 2023.

The Public Service Commission then announced the vacancy and invited competent Kenyans to apply for the position.

A total of 89 individuals applied for the role but the PSC narrowed the list down to just 14.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to bring original copies of their documents and approvals from several government agencies.

Kibwana joined President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) in August 2022 after the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition lost the presidential election.

The politician was one of the lawyers who appeared before the Supreme Court to defend Dr Ruto’s election victory.

The former Makueni governor announced his retirement from elective politics in November.

“When Father Pius Kyule started evangelism in 1977, I started teaching at the university. As the Father was speaking, it hit me that age has caught up with me and that, just like him, it was time I retired honorably. With 45 years of public service, I have quit elective politics so that I focus on other things,” Kibwana stated.

However, it was later revealed that Kibwana was looking for a government job.

He had vied for the Makueni senatorial seat under the Muungano Party during the 2022 election but lost to Wiper party’s Dan Maanzo.

