Kikuyu Elders Come into Governor Sakaja’s Defense, Warn DP Gachagua Against Nairobi Issues 

Kikuyu elders have come to the defense of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja following his ongoing dispute with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over the relocation of long-distance buses from the central business district.

Speaking on Saturday January 7, the elders warned Gachagua against attacking Sakaja, urging him to give the governor ample time to work.

“Sakaja should be allowed to do his work because when they start these scuffles, we won’t benefit.

“No one can ban any vehicle from accessing Nairobi, it’s just that the city has grown small,” the elders told the press.

The elders asked the DP to meet with Sakaja and resolve their issues instead of engaging in public attacks toward the governor.

“They should sit down and come up with a consensus. Stop undressing each other. We are the ones who are suffering from these tussles,” they challenged.

They further asked DP Gachagua and Governor Sakaja to book an appointment with President William Ruto if they are not in a position to solve the issues by themselves.

“This is a national government which is conflicting with the county government, which is wrong, let them meet the President,” they stated.

Sakaja had on January 5 slammed his critics arguing that Nairobi is competing with international cities and therefore should change.

“I have heard people saying that Nairobi was like this before I was born but I want to tell them that is why I am the governor. We must change our city and there is no shortcut about that,” he stated

“Nairobi is not competing with Kisumu or any other city, we are competing with other international cities and to achieve that we have to make some changes,” the governor added.

Sakaja’s move to relocate the long distance matatus has faced criticism with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua vowing to summon him over the matter.

A section of Mt Kenya politicians have also threatened to impeach Sakaja for allegedly disrespecting DP Gachagua.

