Kimani Ichungwa Writes To Treasury, Demands Details Of Uhuru Era Individuals Enjoying Tax Relief

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwa has given National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u 14 days to release records of tax reliefs, waivers or exemptions granted to individuals during the previous regime.

In a two page letter to CS Ndung’u, Ichungwa also required him to reveal the tax incentives provided to foreign companies hired by the government to carry out various capital projects during the period, as well as the amount of tax the people and entities would have had to pay had the incentives not been granted.

“This is to request for information on tax reliefs, exemptions or waivers granted by your ministry to an individual, company, firm or institution other than religious or faith based organizations, educational institutions or charitable organizations,” Mr Ichung’wah says in the latter.

Speaking at parliament after sending the letter, Ichungwa said that the request will help determine whether any officials under the previous and current regimes may have taken advantage of their positions to give themselves incentives or conspired with foreign contractors to evade paying taxes.

It was discovered that not all of the tax breaks offered by the Jubilee government had been reported to the Office of the Auditor-General, according to Mr. Ichung’wah, who made the request to the National Treasury.

Ichung’wah stated that the request to the National Treasury was made after it was discovered that not all of the tax breaks granted by the Jubilee government had been communicated to the Auditor General’s-Office

According to Article 210 of the constitution no tax or licensing fee may be imposed, waived, or varied unless expressly authorized by law.

It also states that where the law allows for the waiver of such tax or fee, a public record of the waiver and the reason for it must be kept and made available to the Auditor-General.

Also Read: Dennis Itumbi Reveals Amount of Tax Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is Yet to Pay