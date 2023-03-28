Kimani Ichung’wah Denies Sponsoring The Kenyatta Family Land Invasion 

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has refuted claims of being involved in the invasion of the Northlands City land which is owned by the Kenyatta Family.

Speaking on Tuesday March 28, Ichung’wah stated that he learnt about the raid via social media.

“I do not know anything about the invasion of the Kenyattas’ land. I first saw on social media the reports claiming that unknown people had invaded the former president’s farm,” he said.

“That was around 11:30 am. I had to wait for mainstream media to verify and file accurate reports. It was after a local TV station aired live footage of what was happening at the farm that I got to know that the incident had indeed taken place,” he added.

He claimed that the attacks on the said property and that of Raila-owned East Africa Spectre Limited were orchestrated to cast a negative light on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, and him.

“It is the work of the police to investigate what happened. I am ready to account for every minute,” he stated.

Ichung’wah further stated that he is willing to be questioned by police about allegations that he was behind goons who stormed the properties.

“The police know my home in Kikuyu, they also know my office. If there is any information they want from me, I am available,” he said.

Ichungwah’s comments come days after a video of him accusing the retired President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring Azimio demos went viral on social media.

In the video, Ichung’wah is heard pleading with the former President to stop supposedly funding the anti-government demonstrations of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

He also threatened to invade the property if anti-government demonstrations continue.

Ichung’wah has however defended himself, claiming that he was simply relaying a word from Mount Kenya people about the Kenyattas.

