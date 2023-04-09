Kindiki Takes Action After Death Of 2 People in Chuka 

The Ministry of Interior has dispatched a team of high level investigators to Chuka Town following protests that erupted in the town over the murder of two people.

In a statement on Saturday April 8, Kindiki stated that the government would conduct impartial investigations and bring to book all people behind the killings.

“Tonight, high-level investigative teams have been dispatched to Chuka Town to take over enquiry and recommend legal action on those found responsible for the death of one person last week, as well as a second person, shot dead during the demonstrations that caused the blocking of the Embu- Meru Highway most of the afternoon today,” Kindiki Stated.

He added, “Any person(s) at whom evidence will point shall face the course of justice. Condolences to the families and friends of the two deceased persons and to the affected communities. Residents are urged to remain calm and allow impartial investigations following which prosecution shall ensue.”

Kindiki’s statement comes after irate protesters blocked the busy Embu- Meru highway at Chuka Town in Tharaka Nithi County on Saturday.

The demonstrators were protesting what they considered to be extrajudicial deaths.

The Locals claimed that it all began with the murder of a resident of Chuka Town and the subsequent arrest of two suspects.

The suspects were detained briefly before being released, which enraged the residents and sparked protests.

They used the casket of the deceased to block the busy highway as they demanded that the suspects be apprehended again.

The demonstrations turned violent after the Chuka Bodaboda chairman was killed by a tear gas canister, according to locals.

Motorists traveling to Meru, Embu and Nairobi counties were forced to take alternate routes.

