Kindiki to Deploys Police Officers At 1 AM During Wednesday Demos 

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has informed the public that the government will deploy police officers on Wednesday mid-night to deal with protestors who wake up in the morning to destroy property.

Speaking on Monday in Baringo, Kindiki stated the government will deal with the Azimio demonstrations ruthlessly.

“Two Wednesdays ago, we wanted to see if Kenyans can conduct peaceful protests. But three hours later, a lot of damage was done in various parts of the country and by the time we deployed police, it was too late. Last week we decided we are not going to allow the same criminals to do the same.

“I hear they have again threatened that they would want to go out on a looting spree on Wednesday. We are ready for them. We will deploy from 1 am, We will make sure that no hooligan, no criminal, no looter gets his way,” said Kindiki.

The new move by the government has been chided by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who has termed it an infringement on the constitutionally provided right to picket.

“When can Kenyans expect you to deploy against the price of unga Kindiki Kithure?” Sifuna posed.

He added, “A whole lawyer taking pride in frustrating the exercise of Constitutionally guaranteed rights. Shame on you! Tukutane 12:59.”

The Azimio coalition on Saturday announced they will continue with the anti-government protests on Wednesday this week to pressure the President Ruto administration to reduce the cost of living.

“We remain determined to right the wrongs being inflicted on our people, including the state-induced high cost of living. Our peaceful countrywide demonstrations continue next Wednesday. We are serving notice to all the OCSs across the country for the Wednesday peaceful demonstrations. In the meantime, the signature collection, which now stands at 8 million, continues,” former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria stated.

