Kindiki Warns Azimio Against Demos If Bipartisan Talks Fail

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned the opposition against returning to protests if the bipartisan talks fail.

Speaking on Sunday in Nyeri, CS Kindiki said he won’t allow opposition politicians to instill fear among Kenyans to achieve their personal ambitions.

“The political class has embarked on dialogue, and as they convene to deliberate on various issues, violence should never be part of the equation,” Kindiki said.

He added, “Should the leaders agree or disagree on any issue, no one will be allowed to terrorize or blackmail the people of Kenya through violence and destruction of public and private properties.”

The Interior CS vowed to ensure that he will ensure peace prevails in the country and he curbs violence in political camps.

“The peace and tranquility of our country is a singular and collective responsibility for all citizens, their political, religious, or community differences notwithstanding,” Kindiki added.

His remarks come after Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga announced that he will not ask Kenyans to go to the streets in future protests.

Speaking on Friday in Siaya County, the Azimio Leader said he will ask his supporters to stay indoors as a form of protesting against the Kenya Kwanza regime.

The opposition leader noted that the strategy will be to avoid police killings and brutality during demonstrations.

“We will not be cowed by this act, we don’t even have to bring people to the streets. We can tell people to stay home as another way of expressing dissatisfaction.

“In fact, next time we will not tell people to come to the streets, we will them to stay in their homes and not to come outside,” Raila stated.

Also Read: Babu Owino Opposes Raila:s New Protesting Tactic