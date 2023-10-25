King Charles III Holds Reception To Mark Kenya’s 60th Independence Anniversary

King Charles III and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, to mark the 60th Anniversary of Kenya’s Independence ahead of their State Visit to the country.

This is the first reception their Majesties have held for a Commonwealth country since King Charles III ascended to the throne in 2022.

It is one of the rare times a Head of State or Government has held an event to honour and celebrate Kenya’s Diaspora anywhere on the planet.

Roseline Njogu, Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, who represented the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Minister, joined Amb. Manoah Esipisu, High Commissioner of Kenya to the UK, at the glittering high-profile event honouring Kenya’s diaspora and their contribution to the UK.

The event was also attended by some 400 Kenyans and Friends of Kenya drawn from charities active in Kenya, Pharmaceuticals, the Arts and entertainment, education and research, fintech, health and care, hospitality and tourism, investors focused on East Africa and particularly Kenya, and diplomats.

“We commend Their Majesties the King and Queen for recognising and honouring Kenya’s diaspora community for their positive contributions in a first-of-its-kind event. We are also proud of the exemplary and trend-setting work and effort in fostering people-to-people relations between the two countries by Kenyans in the United Kingdom,” said PS Njogu.

Ambassador Esipisu on his part said the reception was a huge moment for Kenyans in the UK

“This was a huge moment for Kenyans in the UK ahead of the Royal Visit, a moment that attests to Kenya’s significant influence with the UK and our strong bilateral relations,” commented High Commissioner Esipisu.

Their Majesties are scheduled to visit Kenya from October 31st to November 3rd at the invitation of His Excellency Dr. William Ruto CGH, President of the Republic of Kenya.

The King and Queen will visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas. Their Majesties’ programme will reflect the ways in which Kenya and the United Kingdom are working together, notably to boost mutual prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region.

