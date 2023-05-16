King Charles To Visit Kenya 

King Charles III is reportedly set to visit Kenya before the end of the year.

According to Daily Mail, the visit is aimed at strengthening Britain’s ties with Commonwealth nations.

Kenya is one of 56 nations under the Commonwealth umbrella. Most of the nations under the umbrella are former territories of the British Empire.

King Charles’ visit will be significant, as Kenya has a rich history and strong cultural ties to the United Kingdom.

He is expected to visit Treetops Hotel in Aberdare National Park in Kenya, where his late mother, Elizabeth II, learned of her role as Queen back in February 1952.

“It will be a poignant moment. Inevitably it will be a reminder of his young mother at the start of her reign. Now, he is at the start of his, but he has the advantage of experience, too. It will also be an important marker for his reign that will underline how importantly he views the Commonwealth,” a s source told daily mail.

“His Majesty wants to bring people together. He knows the relationship will change between the Royal Family and the realms and other Commonwealth countries, but is keen to preserve and protect the common values.”

King Charles III took over the royal mantle in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He was crowned on 6 May at Westminster Abbey together with his wife Camilla.

King Charles III has already visited Kenya four times.

Following the postponement of his France tour, his upcoming trip will be his first official tour .

During one of his previous visits to Kenya King Charles grew a beard while on safari in a forest clearing, and he has often spoken highly of the Kenyan people’s friendliness and hospitality.

Also Read: President Ruto To Attend King Charles III’s Coronation in UK