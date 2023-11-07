Connect with us

Kins Of Solai Dam Victims Agree To Sign Multi Million Compensation Deal

Kins of 47 Solai dam victims have agreed to sign a compensation deal with the dam owners.

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) in a statement on Tuesday, November 7 said the deal between the two parties is an out of court settlement.

Families who lost adults in the tragedy will receive Ksh 1.2 million while those with minors will get Ksh 800,000.  

“Kins of 47 Solai dam tragedy victims agree and sign a compensation deal— Ksh1.2 million for adults’ families and Ksh800,000 for minors. KHRC represents 29 victims in this agreement, connected to a manslaughter case against nine people, a dam owner and his workers,” KHRC stated.

The incident happened in 2018 after the Solai dam collapsed, sending millions of liters of water gushing through the fields of a 3,000-acre commercial coffee farm and into the homes downstream, killing  47 people.

At least 200 families were displaced with most victims women, children and elderly persons.

Billionaire Perry Manusukh and eight others were charged with 48 counts of manslaughter and failing to prepare an environmental impact assessment report.

The other eight are Vinoj Jaya Kumar, Johnson Njuguna, Luka Kipyegen, Winnie Muthoni, Jacinta Were, Tomkin Odo Odhiambo, Williec Omondi and Lynette Cheruiyot.

Naivasha Chief Magistrate Narthan Lutta Shiundu in April ruled that the nine individuals have a case to answer.

“Having scrutinised the evidence before the court, I am convinced that a prima facie case has been established against all the accused persons and I proceed to put them on their defence forthwith,” the magistrate said.

The families of the victims however applied to have an out-of-court settlement, leading to a temporary halt of the case which dragged on for five years.

