Kioni Alleges Why President Ruto Wants To Take Over Jubilee Party

Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has come out to allege why President William Ruto is determined to take over the former ruling party.

Speaking on Thursday August 3, Kioni claimed that the Head of State is scared of the achievements of the Jubilee Party and wants to destroy it.

The former Ndaragwa MP dared the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to achieve better than what Jubilee did in the last ten years.

“Let me tell you, the big story behind Jubilee. The record that was achieved by Jubilee is one that UDA is so scared of and the only way they think they can deal with it is by erasing Jubilee.

“Since you are the ones in office, just do better than Jubilee. We agree we didn’t do what Kenyans expected, so do better and stop thinking about us throughout,” Kioni said.

The Azimio principal at the same time questioned why President Ruto is interested in the Jubilee party which he has many times declared dead.

“You can hear him say Jubilee is a sinking party. Ruto himself said jubilee is a dead party. Why are they then interested in a copy? ” he posed.

Kioni further alleged that Mt Kenya residents who voted for President Ruto are now shifting camps to Jubilee, leaving him to be scared.

This comes weeks after the High Court temporarily halted Kioni’s ouster from the former ruling party pending an appeal he tabled after the Political Parties and Disputes Tribunal upheld his removal.

Also Read: Victory for Kioni and Murathe as tribunal sets aside decision to remove them from Jubilee Party