Kioni Breaks Silence After Being Kicked Out Of His Jubilee Party Secretary General Role

Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has responded after he was kicked out of the Jubilee Party.

Speaking on Friday in Machakos, Kioni dismissed the suspension saying that he is still the Jubilee Secretary General.

“Those at State House and elsewhere began a very dangerous plan affecting Kenyans. That is the plan to ensure opposition parties have been bought and broken up to make sure no leaders remain to represent Kenyan citizens.

“I hear that some people met in Nakuru led by those who went to State House recently and claimed that Jubilee is leaving Azimio. That is a lie. Jubilee will be in Azimio to the end. Uhuru will be in Azimio to the end,” Kioni stated.

He also chastised the current leadership for the high cost of living, despite promises to reduce common food costs within the first 100 days.

“Those who have been paid by the government to dismantle Jubilee should leave the party and leave it to us.

“We have a leader who cares about the people. Raila Odinga is fighting for the voiceless in the country,” he stated.

The Jubilee MPs earlier replaced Kioni with EALA MP Kanini Kega.

The MPs also suspended Vice Chairperson General David Murathe and Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi.

The two were replaced by Adan Keynan and Rachel Nyamai respectively.

The former ruling party also commenced the process of leaving the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja coalition.

“The National Executive Committee commences the process of exiting the Azimio coalition. The National Executive Committee engages with the ruling coalition on the possibility of creating a working cooperation arrangement with it.

“The committee demands that Jubilee Party be recognised as a Parliamentary Party with all the rights and benefits accruing thereto taking into account that Jubilee Party is the third largest party in Parliament,” the party said in a statement.

