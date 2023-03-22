Kioni Reacts To Threats By UDA MPs to Arrest Uhuru, Raid His Property 

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has chastised United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Members of Parliament for reportedly threatening to arrest and invade former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s properties.

Speaking on Wednesday March 22 in Nairobi, Kioni requested police officers to prevent UDA politicians from pursuing Uhuru’s properties.

He also stated that the Kenya Kwanza government should stop using the former Head of State as a scapegoat for the country’s high living costs.

“I heard UDA people address a press conference yesterday and among them, they threatened to invade the properties of Uhuru Kenyatta.

“As the Jubilee Secretary-General, I want to state that this is taking it too far. We would want police officers to take action on any person who threatens any Kenyans right to own property,” he stated.

The former Ndaragwa MP also asked Uhuru’s supporters to come out and issue their stance on the matter.

” We are also calling upon Uhuru’s supporters to also come out and state their position. We will be doing that as a party in the coming few days,” he noted.

National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah on Tuesday claimed that Uhuru and Azimio leader Raila Odinga should be charged for massive losses the country witnessed on Monday.

“Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga are planning the demonstrations to derail ongoing investigations on the crimes committed under the previous regime.

“The buck stops with Raila and his sponsors, and they must be held to account for the destructions that took place during the protest,” Ichung’wah noted.

